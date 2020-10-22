- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal has descended heavily on Ghanaian celebrities mounting pressure on President Akufo Addo to intervene in the #Endsars brutality currently going on in Nigeria.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker in a video stated that he doesn’t understand why some celebrities are indirectly blaming Akufo Addo for the current situation in Nigeria.

According to Medikal, it is very disrespectful on the part of these celebrities to speak against the president in regards to the #Endsars protest.

He further described these celebrities as ‘banku’ celebrities living a fake lifestyle to mislead their followers.

“Let’s pray for God to fish out false celebrities because they leading the youth falsely. Don’t use your celebrity status and platform to speak against someone’s father.

I saw tweets from Yvonne Nelson and some other celebrities and I was so hurt because indirectly you are saying are president is at fault for what is currently going on in Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria has been silent about this issue, why will you insult our own president over this? Don’t make our president look like he doesn’t care about what is going on. Some of these celebrities are ‘banku’ celebrities misleading the youth.

How will Akufo Addo’s speech stop the killings in Nigeria? Some of you celebrities talk like you don’t have sense. Use your social media wisely, don’t use your platform to attack President Akufo Addo”, Medikal added.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Sandra Ankobiah, Lydia Forson and Berla Mundi questioned President Akufo Addo over his silence in regards to the police brutality in Nigeria.

According to these celebrities, President Akufo Addo as ECOWAS Chairman must issue a statement condemning the act.

Nigeria is currently in a state of mourning after peaceful protestors were shot by security forces at Lekki in Lagos state.