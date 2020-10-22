type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Medikal fires 'Banku' celebrities for calling Akufo Addo to intervene in the...
Lifestyle

Medikal fires ‘Banku’ celebrities for calling Akufo Addo to intervene in the #Endsars brutality

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Medikal blasts celebrities
Medikal blasts celebrities
- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal has descended heavily on Ghanaian celebrities mounting pressure on President Akufo Addo to intervene in the #Endsars brutality currently going on in Nigeria.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker in a video stated that he doesn’t understand why some celebrities are indirectly blaming Akufo Addo for the current situation in Nigeria.

According to Medikal, it is very disrespectful on the part of these celebrities to speak against the president in regards to the #Endsars protest.

He further described these celebrities as ‘banku’ celebrities living a fake lifestyle to mislead their followers.

“Let’s pray for God to fish out false celebrities because they leading the youth falsely. Don’t use your celebrity status and platform to speak against someone’s father.

I saw tweets from Yvonne Nelson and some other celebrities and I was so hurt because indirectly you are saying are president is at fault for what is currently going on in Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria has been silent about this issue, why will you insult our own president over this? Don’t make our president look like he doesn’t care about what is going on. Some of these celebrities are ‘banku’ celebrities misleading the youth.

How will Akufo Addo’s speech stop the killings in Nigeria? Some of you celebrities talk like you don’t have sense. Use your social media wisely, don’t use your platform to attack President Akufo Addo”, Medikal added.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

This comes after Ghanaian celebrities including Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Sandra Ankobiah, Lydia Forson and Berla Mundi questioned President Akufo Addo over his silence in regards to the police brutality in Nigeria.

According to these celebrities, President Akufo Addo as ECOWAS Chairman must issue a statement condemning the act.

Nigeria is currently in a state of mourning after peaceful protestors were shot by security forces at Lekki in Lagos state.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 23, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News