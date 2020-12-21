Medikal gifts Criss Waddle brand new iPhone 12 and GHC5k for credit (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Rapper Medikal is really living large after his recent trip to the United States from putting up a manson, buying a new car and now surprising some celebrities with gift.

After his return, he gifted Dancehall artiste and the boss of Shatta Movement Shatta Wale with a brand new iPhone 12 which got released some few weeks ago.

The new person to get a surprise from the rapper is no other than his boss Criss Kweku Waddle.

In a video shared and sighted on social media, Medikal gave his CEO a brand new iPhone 12 and topped it up with five thousand Ghana cedis which he said should be used to buy airtime or what we normally call credit.

Watch the video below:

According to Medikal the iPhone and 5k to his boss is just to say he appreciate all that Criss Waddle and the AMG family have done for him since he came into the music industry.

Criss Waddle in his response said he is much grateful to Medikal for the act of kindness.