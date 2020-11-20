Medikal gifts Shatta Wale a brand new iPhone 12 Pro (Video)

- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal has pulled a big surprise on his ‘boss’ Shatta Wale gifting him a brand new iPhone 12 upon his return from the USA.

In a video sighted, the rapper paid a visit to the acclaimed Dancehall and delivered to him the desirable phone.

This gesture by Medikal has created a serious buzz on social media as some netizens are stunned.

As seen in the video, Shatta Wale seemed very happy as he heaped praises on Medikal before officially announcing that he received his first iPhone 12 Pro from him.

” This super star will kill me. Every day you do all. Born pikin well, if you dey born born well. Superstar!!!” Shatta Wale excitedly said after receiving the phone.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Readers could recall on July 13, 2020, Shatta Wale dashed Medikal bundles of money for free when he visited his home.

Shatta Wale could be seen in a video giving bundles of Ghana cedi notes amounting to the sum of GHc10,000 to AMG Medikal.

Medikal himself in the viral video was very astounded at the surprising visit by Shatta Wale followed by huge sums of money (10K) for him just to buy fuel for his numerous cars.

Medikal quickly took to Twitter after receiving the money to share the good news with fans and followers still in shock. Maybe he will believe after years lol.

He wrote; “Was sitting my somewhere, Shatta Just come give me ghc 10,000 for fuel ! Hustle oo make all your friends be rich ! Bless you 1 Don @shattawalegh”

The two artistes have been super cool for some time now and it is so beautiful having to see the two enjoy together.