By Qwame Benedict
Medikal
AMG rapper Medikal has once again spoilt himself with a brand new car a few days after moving into his plush luxurious mansion estimated to be over $200K.

Last weekend, the rapper together with his actress wife held a housewarming party for some selected few in their new house.

Medikal who no doubt happens to be one of the rich guys in the industry at the moment took to his social media to share a photo of his new toy.

In a new video sighted on social media, the rapper decided to tease his fans by giving them a first look at the car which is a convertible.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens have questioned how Medikal makes his money since they believe money gathered from music alone cannot be acquiring him these properties.

Others are also of the view that its high time the new IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare steps in to investigate his source of wealth

Source:Ghpage

