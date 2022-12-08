- Advertisement -

Even though Medikal and his wife Fella Makfui seemingly squashed divorce rumours that were rife barely a month ago, the pair do not appear to be happy together.

In yet another video of the couple that has surfaced, fans have been intrigued by the unusual reception Medikal gave to Fella during their recent outing.

The pair hit the streets of Accra to support dancehall musician Shatta Wake on a float campaign for his ride-hailing company SHAXI.

READ ALSO: What do men actually want? – Fella Makafui quizzes

Fella Makafui was seen exhibiting her dance skills which could easily incite her husband to hype her as always.

But this, time Medikal seemed unflustered by his wife’s big backside and refused to look her way even when she tapped him, which has got fans asking questions.

Watch the video below

The actress November sparked speculations all is not well between her and the musician after she shared a cryptic post on Twitter, saying “about making the hardest decision ever”.

Many deciphered the tweet as though she was on the verge of parting ways with her husband after allegedly finding him cheating multiple times.

ALSO READ: Fella Makafui ‘exposed’ for posing in a car that doesn’t belong to her

Not long did the couple give their fans the impression that they had settled their differences after Fella shared a video of her joyfully serving Medikal fufu at a dining table.

SEE ALSO: Fella Makafui accused of using ‘juju’ on Kudus Mohammed