Medikal is lying: Here’s the truth of why the police stormed his house

On April 3rd 2024, rapper AMG Medikal took to social media to express concerns about his safety, suggesting that individuals within his household may threaten him.

In a tweet, Medikal urged for scrutiny of the people residing in his house should anything untoward happen to him. He explicitly exempted his daughter, Island Frimpong, from suspicion.

“If anything bad happens to me, question the people living in my house, except for my daughter, Island Frimpong,” Medikal stated on X.

The rapper’s statement followed after publicly revealing he was no longer with Fella.

Well, just a few hours ago, Medikal shared a worrying video on his Twitter account with a text which alleged Fella Makafui called the police on him to be arrested.

As claimed by Medikal, his only crime was asking Fella Makafui’s cousin, Bless, to leave their house after staying with them for over 2 years now.

However, according to findings made by GhPage, Medikal purposely rushed to the internet to share a non-existent story just to be in the good books of the masses.

As confirmed by a close source who exclusively spoke to GhPage, the police stormed Medikal’s house following the infamous tweet about his safety inside his own house.

According to the verifiable source, Fella lodge a complaint to the police regarding Medikal’s tweet to avoid any potential conviction in the future.

The police took up the matter and invited Medikal on several occasions to which he blatantly ignored.

Follwing the rapper’s refusal to honour the consistent invitations, police was forced to storm his house after getting a hint that he was now in Ghana after his successful 02 Indigo show.

It can be emphatically stated that the police’s appearance in Medikal’s house had nothing to do with Fella nor her cousin who has been falsely accused and publicly disgraced by the rapper.

Hopefully, Fella Makafui will publicly address the issue in the coming days to dissociate herself and the cousin from Medikal’s busted terrible lies which has thrown a shadow on his reputation.

Below is a petition from Fella Makafui to the Ghana Police Service.