By Qwame Benedict
BYK CEO Medikal has taken a jab at his ex-wife and baby mama Fella Makafui in a new song.

In the new song which features Camidoh, Medikal described his ex-wife as a ‘scam’ while praising his former ex-girlfriend Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby.

Deciphering his rap lines, Medikal referred to Fella Makafui as a baddie who couldn’t keep her husband and allowed another lady whom he described as the first lady to take over the car keys.

Listen to the line below:

In the last few days, there has been an allegation in town saying Medikal has impregnated musician Eazzy and they have even welcomed a baby.

According to the rumours, the two musicians have been in a relationship for some time now with Eazzy knowing very well that Medikal was married to Fella Makafui.

Let’s not forget that Eazzy since her days at Lynx Entertainment has always addressed herself as “FIRST LADY”.

Due to this, people are linking her as the first lady mentioned in Medikal’s latest song.

Source:GhPage

