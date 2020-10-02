type here...
Medikal joins Lil Win on set for an upcoming movie

By Qwame Benedict
Rapper Medikal seems to be joining his wife Fella Makafui at the other side of entertainment thus acting after he was sighted on a movie set with popular comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win.

Lil Win per sources is shooting a new tv series to take over the airwaves soon.

In one of the shoot, he featured Medikal who nailed it with a superb acting skills with some fans and followers asking Lil Win to consider featuring the rapper more in the series.

A scene in the movie sees the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker arguing with Lil Win and another veteran actor as they claimed Medikal was chasing their girlfriend.

They asked him to stop chasing her. Medikal’s act made it look so easy that made us wonder if he has been acting in the past or it’s something he has been doing frequently with his wife Fella Makafui.

Watch the video below:

Medikal ventures in to acting

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal, is a Ghanaian hip hop musician.

He choose the name Medikal because he was fascinated with rapping about doctors, surgeons, medical practitioners and hospitals in general.

He has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work and his numerous collaboration with successful artists.

Medikal earlier this year got married to his girlfriend Fella Makafui who is an actress and shot to fame with the popular ‘Yolo’ TV series released some years ago.

Together they are blessed with a daughter whom they name Island Frimpong.

