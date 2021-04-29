Medikal, Juliet Ibrahim & Wendy Shay trends on Twitter – Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Songstress Wendy Shay, Rapper Medikal and Actress Medikal are trending this morning on the Ghana Twitter Trend Tab for not so serious yet funny reasons.

Many may be wondering why these celebrities suddenly are trending. Well, we have the reason for their trend.

It all came about when American rapper and record producer T-Pain shared a post on Twitter and on his official Instagram page of several messages/tags from fans and some very popular celebs which he hasn’t responded to in a long time.

Shocked by the many messages in his dm, T-Pain real name Faheem Rasheed Najm, shared screenshots of it to apologize to them (the celebrities) for not replying to theirs DMS.

The tall list of the popular international celebrities included Ghana’s own very Wendy Shay, Medikal and Juliet Ibrahim.

See the screenshots shared by T-Pain;

The post has since gone viral attracting massive reactions from netizens.

As expected, some Users are mocking and trolling these celebs for doing ‘Ahoshihy3’. Twitter is flooded. See some reactions below;

Dichemso Harden reacted, he said: “Medikal and Wendy Shay are musicians so it’s okay. Na Juliet Ibrahim no )p3 de3n?”

@Waddleboi1: “Good he didn’t reply Juliet Abrahim’s message Anka )de kor ky3”

@Opresii: “Agenda aside we all agree that Wendy Shay and Medikal were trying to make good international connections with T Pain who is of course a bigger artist. Nothing wrong with what they did. We’re proud of them for making great moves. Juliet Ibrahim de3 she no be serious..Hi ya to who?”

@skukzxz: “See how juliet Ibrahim start chat with “hi ya” Dey expect reply but dem go come here tell we say if you Dey enter dm start with an essay first”

@TargetBlack7: “Do you know Cuppy? Daughter of one of the richest men in Africa Femi Otedola daughter. Yeah T-Pain aired her na wo Wendy Shay aa wo papa te kube wc Kwahu Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceCat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joy”