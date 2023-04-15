Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

- Advertisement -

King Promise and Kuami Eugene lookalikes have replied to Medikal after the Singer in a viral video blasted and expressed his displeasure over the lookalike mantra.

Rapper Medikal has blasted the lookalikes and lashed out at media houses in the country who are tolerating the lookalikes of celebrities in their studios.

In a video, Medikal questioned the motive of these guys who claim to be lookalikes of some mainstream musicians. Medikal jabbed the supposed lookalike of King Promise by stating that his jaw looks like that of a car’s gearbox.

Medikal’s comment does not sit well with the lookalikes of King Promise and Kuami Eugene as they have come out to respond to him.

In a live video on TikTok, the guys asked Medikal what wrong they have done against him to warrant all the attacks.

They also asked AMG Medikal if he wants to be the only individual in the country who will earn some money and be able to live a decent life.

The two young men further claimed that a musician like King Promise is not against what they do which is why he has allegedly bought a phone for his lookalike.