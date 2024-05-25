type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMedikal meets Nungua Traditional Council over land documents as fight with Fella...
News

Medikal meets Nungua Traditional Council over land documents as fight with Fella over mansion continues

By Armani Brooklyn
Grid of Land-Fella-and-Medikal
Land-Fella-and-Medikal

Just days ago, popular Ghanaian celebrities Fella Makafui and Medikal were officially summoned to appear before the Nungua Stool regarding land documents that have surfaced on social media.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, issued formal invitations to both individuals, requesting their presence at the palace for document verification.

The summons, issued by Rev. Dr. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, required Fella Makafui and Medikal to bring their complete documentation to the palace on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 am for verification purposes.

Subscribe to watch new videos

This development followed after the couple’s highly publicized divorce.

Well, Medikal honoured the invitation but failed to provide the needed documents hence has been asked to return this coming Tuesday at 11 am with the said documents.

Fella Makafui also honoured the invitation but what ensued during her meeting with the traditional heads is yet to be publicly known.

Medikal and Fella were living in the same house despite their separation until recently when Fella packed out.

At the moment, the two now have to deal with the traditional council over the land dispute before channelling tier energies to the controversial $2M mansion.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, May 25, 2024
Accra
moderate rain
80.5 ° F
80.5 °
80.5 °
84 %
1.9mph
100 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways