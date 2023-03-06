Amidst reports of divorcing Fella Makafui and going back to his ex-lover

Unlike most people who completely cut off their ex-lovers, Medikal has shown enormous maturity by opting to work with his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby.

Last Friday, the rapper announced his upcoming project with the self-made African Mermaid on his socials.

Apparently, Sister Derby is the guest artitse on Medikal’s ‘Cold And Trophies’ which is the interlude for his Planning And Plotting album scheduled to be released in the middle of this year.

The rapper has shared behind the scenes of the video shoot of the music piece on social media and this has raised a lot of concerns because prior o this – There were already rumours on the local digital space that Medikal and Fella have annulled their marriage.

The reports about the divorce of the celebrity couple gained more weight after Fella started sharing pictures of herself on social media without her wedding ring.

Aside from not wearing her wedding ring in her most recent pictures, Fella has also been dropping cryptic messages on her Snapchat and the caption she attaches to her pictures on Instagram and Facebook.

In one of her Instagram posts, she captioned her ‘fire’ picture as;’ I’m on whatever you’re on X2?.

On Snapchat also, she posted; “You won’t find the same person twice not even in the same person”

All these cryptic posts are currently fueling her reported divorce from Medikal because of Sister Derby.

