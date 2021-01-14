type here...
GhPage Entertainment Medikal orders $61K Cuban chain; fans react and call Sarkodie too stingy...
Entertainment

Medikal orders $61K Cuban chain; fans react and call Sarkodie too stingy to buy one

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Medikal cuban chain
Medikal cuban chain
- Advertisement -

Rapper Medikal is living the ultimate rapper’s dream as he has ordered a Cuban chain worth $61,000 from Miami-based dealers Icebox Diamonds and Watches.

Medikal now rocks shoulders with the likes of Migos, Lil Pump and Davido who are known to be customers of the jewellery store.

The Cuban links as it famously called is one of the most expensive necklaces on the market right now because of its purity in karatage.

Apparently, this is like the third time Medikal has purchased jewellery from Icebox and this time the amount spent is just overwhelming- a whopping $61,000 which converts to GHc355,668 in Ghana cedis.

Some fans reacting to the news are astonished that the award-winning rapper purchased such a big-ticket necklace.

Medikal’s fans on Twitter brought up the argument that Sarkodie was too stingy to purchase something so expensive and claimed that this is proof that Medikal is richer.

Meanwhile, some fans of Sarkodie, in rebuttal, mentioned that Sarkodie already owns Cuban necklaces and has more bank than Medikal.

Curated below are some of the comments from fans;

Regardless, Medikal spends like he owns a gold mine, and he may be richer than most rappers in the country.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
4.8mph
20 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News