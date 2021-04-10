Medikal owes me a lot of money – Okese1

Ghanaian musician Okese1 has recounted how he and fellow musician Medikal met, revealing that the Omo ada hitmaker owes him a lot of money.

Okese1 in a recent radio interview with Fifi Prat on Kingdom Plus FM revealed that the rapper owes him a lot of money and talked about the bad blood between them.

Recounting how they became friends, Okese1 narrated that their friendship began one night when he saw the rapper performing on a stage at a campus show.

“One night i saw him performing on a stage at a campus show. The song he was performing really touched me so a got carried away and moved on to the stage.

When I got onto the stage I took some bundles of money from my pocket and sprayed the money on him while he was performing.

Some of the notes were mainly fifty cedi notes and twenty cedi notes. I was allowed onto the stage because the organizers and people already knew me as Okese1.

After that program, he requested to meet and you know as boys we met and everything started from there” He said.

Questioned as to where he got that plenty of money from Okese1 responded it was money he had worked for from his sweat and revealed how the friendship with Medikal started leading him to borrow him a lot of money.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: