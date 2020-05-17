- Advertisement -

As promised, Eno Barony has released the diss song featuring Strongman and Sister Derby titled ‘Force Dem To Play Nonsense’

According to Medikal in his reaction, The guys who teamed up to diss him in the song are just depressed and needed an avenue to vent their anger.

Considering the fact that Sister Derby has already proven on several instances that she is indeed depressed, it’s no wonder Medikal is bold enough to describe all of them as depressed.

Taking to his twitter handle, Medikal tweeted: Depression is real ?

‘Force Them To Play Nonsense’ was released today and it featured Eno Barony, Strongman and Medikal’s Ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby. All three took a swipe at the AMG rapper. It’s more like an organized assault

