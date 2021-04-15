- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Medikal has for the firs time reacted to allegation going rounds on social media claiming he bought a fake Rolex watch.

Checks done by a German Jewellery company Munichwristbusters had apparently said a watch the Ghanaian rapper posted 2 weeks ago on Instagram page was a fake product of the company.

This has taken trend on social media especially Twitter where the rapper is currently being torn apart.

The magnitude of the trolls coming from Netizens since the company posted on their Instagram page has forced the Omo Ada hitmaker to react to the claims.

Medikal in a post on Instagram where it all started said if he is and everything he has is claimed to be fake then he does not want to know the real.

“If who I am and everything I have is fake then I never want to know what real is, Banku for life ?” He posted.

In another reaction, he wrote, “If a $10,000 (ghc 60,000) watch I purchased from a Rolex store is fake then may be that’s all I can afford.”

Medikal is not the first Celebrity to busted by the watch manufacturing company to be wearing fake products of the company.

Munichwristbusters posted “@amgmedikal With a fake Rolex Datejust. His watch is far too high for an original Datejust. In addition, the bezel is clearly too wide and the notches are far too pronounced. The crown of the watch is not in no way similar to that of an original one.”

The company said in their bid to fight piracy in the market, they decided to go that tangent.