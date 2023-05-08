Rapper Medikal has reacted to Strongman’s revelation of simultaneously building a mansion and an apartment in Kumasi in response to a notorious troll.

A Twitter user named Ghana Yesu tried to poke fun at Strongman for losing out on the Best Rap Performance award at the just-ended VGMAs.

However, Strongman established that he is more focused on working on his properties than award schemes in Ghana.

To him, awards do not define his success as his focus had always been to do better for himself and his family.

Strongman’s response stoked mixed reactions and earned him plaudits from social media users who were excited to hear the rapper was doing well for himself and had his eyes set on giving his family a better life.

As you already may know, the former SarkCess music signee and Medikal have a long-standing feud that is yet to be publicly squashed.

The two rap heavyweights have been engaged in a series of word exchanges in the booth but it seems the score on who won the lyrical battle has yet to be settled.

Surprisingly, Medikal joined the fray to react to Strongman’s underdealings which he finally brought to light in his reply to the troll.

“Nbs [no be small] mansion and apartment go be ready in 2 years,” he tweeted.