Medikal has replied the trolls who are accusing his wife of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on him.

Minutes after the rapper shared a tweet on the microblogging platform to show his support for Hajia Bintu as she was being called out for promoting laziness and promiscuity amongst young ladies.

Tweeps hurriedly hijacked the comments section of the tweet to mock and ridicule Medikal, Hajia Bintu and Fella Makafui.

He harmless tweeted; “Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass”

Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass.. ????? — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) April 13, 2023

As claimed by some tweeps, Fella Makafui is using a love charm she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal because if not for that, he would have never supported Hajia Bintu’s ‘shady business’.

@Hearttooclean on Twitter for instance commented; “You mean we should allow Fella Makafui’s supplier to do her business”

Other Twitter users also shared the same sentiments as the aforementioned tweep;

Ebi same products wey Fella take fool you — Nyarkoo????? (@24september200) April 13, 2023

You mean we should allow Fella Makafui’s supplier to do her business — SON OF A QUEEN (@hearttooclean) April 13, 2023

Ebe here norrr you lose me as a follower bye bye, wei na mi follow wo. Not me, sia line sei — Wise Culer ?? (@wise_moni) April 13, 2023

I know this is not coming from the real medikal…bibi kasa fa aberante3 yi mu… — Wano p3 asem???? (@sheshoaa) April 13, 2023

They should invent a product that will make their boyfriend rich — Don Yara (@1donyara) April 13, 2023

Fella just used Do as I say to make you post this.Sorry bro,the brotherhood will fight for you. — Motherland ?? (@Gyimiede3) April 13, 2023

Reacting to these heavy allegations, Medikal has emphatically stated that the ‘Do As I Say’ charm Fella Makafui allegedly bought from Hajia Bintu is no longer working on him.

Replying to @Hearttooclean who is amongst the many tweeps who strongly Meidkal is under a spell, the ‘Too Risky’ stated that the juju has ‘cast’.

Meaning it’s no longer effective on him because ‘cast’ is a term popularly used on Twitter which to reveal that something has been exposed or lost its relevance

