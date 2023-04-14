type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMedikal reacts to reports of Fella Makafui using 'Do As I Say'...
Entertainment

Medikal reacts to reports of Fella Makafui using ‘Do As I Say’ juju on him

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal reacts to reports of Fella Makafui using 'Do As I Say' juju on him
- Advertisement -

Medikal has replied the trolls who are accusing his wife of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on him.

Minutes after the rapper shared a tweet on the microblogging platform to show his support for Hajia Bintu as she was being called out for promoting laziness and promiscuity amongst young ladies.

Tweeps hurriedly hijacked the comments section of the tweet to mock and ridicule Medikal, Hajia Bintu and Fella Makafui.

He harmless tweeted; “Allow Hajia Bintu to do her business, if you no go buy the product just pass”

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Ghanaians accuse Fella Makafui of using ‘Do As I Say’ juju she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal

As claimed by some tweeps, Fella Makafui is using a love charm she bought from Hajia Bintu on Medikal because if not for that, he would have never supported Hajia Bintu’s ‘shady business’.

@Hearttooclean on Twitter for instance commented; “You mean we should allow Fella Makafui’s supplier to do her business”

Other Twitter users also shared the same sentiments as the aforementioned tweep;

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam Hajia Bintu for encouraging young ladies to use ‘Do As I Say’ juju on rich men

Reacting to these heavy allegations, Medikal has emphatically stated that the ‘Do As I Say’ charm Fella Makafui allegedly bought from Hajia Bintu is no longer working on him.

Replying to @Hearttooclean who is amongst the many tweeps who strongly Meidkal is under a spell, the ‘Too Risky’ stated that the juju has ‘cast’.

Meaning it’s no longer effective on him because ‘cast’ is a term popularly used on Twitter which to reveal that something has been exposed or lost its relevance

READ ALSO: “I’m sorry” – Hajia Bintu apologizes for advertising charm products online

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 14, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News