Rapper Medikal has been remanded for five days in prison custody.

This was the verdict reached by an Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22, after he was arrested for brandishing a gun on social media.

He was charged with an unlawful display of arms and ammunition.

The rapper’s wife, Fala Makafui and some members of his management team were sighted at the court premises ahead of the sitting.