Medikal replaces Fella as he grinds his new alleged hot girlfriend in the club (Video)

In the wake of his high-profile divorce from Fella Makafui, Medikal appears to have moved on and found solace in a new romantic affair.

Despite his previous attempts to reconcile with Fella, the rapper seems to have embraced a fresh start with a beautiful lady simply known as Adowa.

Medikal and Fella’s separation was anything but quiet as it was marked by numerous scandals that captivated the public’s attention and sent shockwaves through the internet.

The celebrity couple, who once shared a life of glamour and public adoration, are now charting their paths independently.

Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui

As we all know, Fella Makafui has been living her best life, travelling the world and flaunting her latest acquisitions in luxury fashion.

Her social media is a testament to her newfound freedom and joy.

Meanwhile, Medikal has allegedly found a new muse in Adowa.

-- AD --

The rapper, who is known for his hit tracks and dynamic stage presence, has been spotted in a trending video getting cozy with Adowa inside a nightclub.

The clip shows Medikal smooching on Adowa as they enjoyed the club’s vibrant atmosphere and good music.

Adowa’s beauty has not gone unnoticed. Describing her as stunning would be an understatement.

Her captivating looks have been noted to have a mythical allure, able to move even the gods to tears.