AMG rapper Medikal has finally replied to his fan in Korle-Bu who in our earlier publication revealed that he has been neglected by the rapper to his fate in the hospital after sustaining a serious injury at his concert.

Medikal narrating the incident disclosed that on the day of his concert some eleven fans got injured and that happened when he was on stage performing with Shatta Wale and those fans climbed on the speakers and other things just to watch them.

According to Medikal, after the injury occured, he had to close the concert and rush the inqured fans to a hospital close by but one of the victims in the person of Frank Arhin was said to be in a critical condition and has to be rushed to Korle-Bu hospital.

He continued that since Frank’s admission at the hospital he has paid over 300,000 and doesn’t understand why his brother whom he called out as Eric Arhin would be going around trying to tarnish his image.

Medikal in his live video show receipts of some of the payment he has made to the hospital and also revealed that currently he received a bill from the hospital asking him to come and pay an amount of 4,579 as discharge payment to which he has directed his manager and a friend who are on their way to sort it out.

In his conclusion, he pleaded with Ghanaians not to start bashing him over a comment someone who wants to use the opportunity to gain some funds from the public say without first hearing his side of the story.