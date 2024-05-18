Medikal reveals how Fella Makafui went to do BBL in two different countries to deceive the public

Medikal has recently become a trending topic after making several statements about his home situation on social media.

In a series of tweets on X, Medikal shared that his wife, Fella Makafui, called the police on him. He explained that this happened after he asked her cousin, Bless, who has been living with them for over two years, to move out.

Medikal attached a text to a video, alleging that Fella’s cousin recorded the incident. He expressed concern that this recording might lead to future misunderstandings or accusations against him.

He emphasized that he has never been abusive or violent. Medikal stated that his goal is to co-parent peacefully and ensure a bright future for their child.

Medikal seems off the hook as he is on a spree and has opened up on his failed marriage with actress Fella Makafui after less than 4 years as a couple.

In the latest video, the rapper has exposed how his strange wife Precious Fella Makafui has all these while deceiving Ghanaians and her fans across the globe.

According to him, Fella Makafui went to do BBL in two different countries (Nigeria and Turkey) to deceive the public.

He explains that Fella came to him to help her get a flat tummy by undergoing a BBL after giving birth so that she could continue with her Flat Tummy product business that she wanted to

Medikal again in a video claimed that Fella Makafui told him to his face that their marriage was over after he questioned her.

According to him, Fella Makafui travelled to Dubai to spend some days without informing him, but he learned about it after a blogger shared the picture online because she wasn’t talking with him.

Medikal added that although he wasn’t informed about Fella Makafui’s recent trip, he remained calm. However, upon her return, he noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, prompting him to question her about it.

Medikal alleged that Fella responded by saying the marriage was over. She claimed she could no longer continue the marriage after hearing various things from people.

He shared that he made numerous efforts to salvage the relationship, but they were unsuccessful. Eventually, he asked Fella to return his ring.

Fella Makafui, however, told him she had thrown the ring into a river in Dubai, stating she didn’t see the point in keeping it.