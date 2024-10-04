type here...
GhPageNewsMedikal reveals welcoming a baby with his new wife
News

Medikal reveals welcoming a baby with his new wife

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal

Rapper, AMG Medikal, has disclosed on social media for the first time that he shares a child with his new wife.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Medikal disclosed how he wants his properties to be shared when he dies.

While openly sharing his assets, Medikal disclosed that his new wife and child should get 50% of his properties.

Medikal-performance

He also disclosed that his close ones should make sure that Baby Island as well as his mother are well taken care of when he’s no more.

Ever since Medikal and Fella publicly parted ways, they have both kept their private lives out of social media.

However, even the blind can see that they are enjoying life with their newly found partners.

For Medikal, they have been signs that his new wife is Eazzy, however, they haven’t been enough evidence to substantiate this claim.

Source:GHpage

