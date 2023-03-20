type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMedikal sacks longtime partner Flow Delly following rumoured secret relationship with wife,...
Entertainment

Medikal sacks longtime partner Flow Delly following rumoured secret relationship with wife, Fella

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Medikal has parted ways with his longtime partner and confidante, Flow Delly.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, the “Oma Afa” hitmaker described the issue as sensitive when he was asked to explain why he had to let him go.

Medikal avoided the topic completely by stating that the two had mutually agreed not to work together again and, as a result, had ended whatever they had going for so many years.

He added that their working partnership ended just about two months ago, and Flow Delly is no longer in her camp.

I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive, so I don’t really want to go into that. But he is a good guy,” Medikal said.

Many have read meaning into it by stating that Medikal probably sacked Flow Delly to protect his wife, Fella Makafui.

Medikal and Flow delly

For him to describe them as “activities” and refuse to elaborate on them alone has raised suspicions about the marital solidity of the rapper and actress.

Therefore, many have concluded that something clandestine could have been going on between Flow Delly and Fella Makafui, and Medikal had to let him go after finding out.

@atick00 wrote: Flow chop ein woman

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 20, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.7 ° F
    86.7 °
    86.7 °
    62 %
    3.9mph
    23 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News