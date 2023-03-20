Medikal sacks longtime partner Flow Delly following rumoured secret relationship with wife, Fella

- Advertisement -

Medikal has parted ways with his longtime partner and confidante, Flow Delly.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, the “Oma Afa” hitmaker described the issue as sensitive when he was asked to explain why he had to let him go.

Medikal avoided the topic completely by stating that the two had mutually agreed not to work together again and, as a result, had ended whatever they had going for so many years.

He added that their working partnership ended just about two months ago, and Flow Delly is no longer in her camp.

“I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive, so I don’t really want to go into that. But he is a good guy,” Medikal said.

Many have read meaning into it by stating that Medikal probably sacked Flow Delly to protect his wife, Fella Makafui.

For him to describe them as “activities” and refuse to elaborate on them alone has raised suspicions about the marital solidity of the rapper and actress.

Therefore, many have concluded that something clandestine could have been going on between Flow Delly and Fella Makafui, and Medikal had to let him go after finding out.

@atick00 wrote: Flow chop ein woman