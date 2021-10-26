Medikal, Shatta Wale & 2 others cleanse themselves at the seaside after bail (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal and Shatta Movement Boss Shatta Wale right after an Accra Circuit court granted them bail went to the seaside to perform a ritual to cleanse themselves.

The two friends headed to the seaside to cleanse themselves after spending days at Ankaful prison on remand. Ghpage has obtained a video of the moment the two popular musicians were performing the ritual.

The two accomplices, Deportee and Gangee were also present at the beach where the spiritual activity was ongoing. They partook in the ritual.

The Circuit Court in Accra has granted dancehall musician Charles Nii Amarh Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale to a self-recognisance bail of GHC100, 000.

This was after Shatta Wale who pleaded not guilty to one count to wit; Publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain made a second appearance after five days in prisons custody.

Three others who appeared in court with him Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistance, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news were also admitted to GHc100, 000 each with a surety whom should be a public servant.

The court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh has adjourned the case to November 9.

Meanwhile, rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has been granted bail in the sum of GHc100, 000.

He is also to produce one surety who should be a public servant.

The case has been adjourned to November 9 after spending five days in prisons custody.

