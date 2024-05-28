Medikal speaks about the possibility of getting back to Fella after divorce and fight over properties

Medikal and Fella Makafui have separated after a four-year marriage.

The official confirmation of the split caused a stir online, with both parties releasing statements and expressing their feelings about the breakup.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM), Medikal discussed the non-likelihood of reuniting with Fella Makafui.

According to him, he never envisioned a life without her, contrasting with the life they had planned together as a couple.

Medikal acknowledged his own mistakes and those of his estranged wife that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Reflecting on their future, Medikal stated;

“Us coming back together as a couple, that’s never going to happen. We have a child together, and I just want us to give the child a very bright and happy future.

That’s where the focus is right now. I can assure you one hundred per cent that coming back together is never happening.”

Days ago, actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui publicly addressed the recent social media outburst by her estranged husband, rapper Medikal.

In a press statement, Fella revealed that she and Medikal amicably ended their marriage several months ago.

She expressed dismay over Medikal’s decision to publicly air grievances, which she claims has significantly tarnished her reputation.

According to Fella, Medikal’s recent rant on Snapchat has launched a “smear campaign” against her, prompting her to seek legal counsel.

Fella clarified that she has decided to take legal action against Medikal. Despite the tumultuous events, Fella thanked friends and loved ones for their unwavering support during this challenging period.