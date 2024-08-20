type here...
Medikal spills it all as he confirms dating Eazzy & reveals how she satisfies him in bed? (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal

Following the un-ending reports on the internet that Medikal has started a fresh romantic relationship with singer Eazzy also known as First Lady; The rapper has subtly confirmed the rumour.

In an open verse on Camidoh’s ‘Break Fast’ song, the AMG rapper opened up about his current affair with Eazzy.

As indirectly stated by Medikal, Eazzy is his new lover and he’s enjoying his newly found romantic affair with her.

According to Medikal, Eazzy rides him like a Kawasaki motorbike – Meanining, Eazzy is superb in bed and makes sure to give him the best her waist can offer.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that Medikal welcomed a baby with his Eazzy a few months ago.

According to rumours, Eazzy welcomed the child in the UK. When the marriage between Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui came to an end this year, it was alleged that Medikal’s amorous relationship with Eazzy was the reason.

According to a Snapchat influencer known as Davon, Medikal cheated on Fella by sleeping with Eazzy.

