type here...
GhPage Entertainment Medikal sprays money on the street for kids during a video shoot
Entertainment

Medikal sprays money on the street for kids during a video shoot

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Medikal sprays money on the street for kids during a video shoot
Medikal
- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal is really leaving his dream as a rich man from buying any car of his choice to putting up a plush mansion and finally spraying cash for the less priviledgd in the society to tap into his blessing.

Though we don’t know his actual source income since the only thing we know him to be doing is music and nothing else even though he claims to have businesses.

According to a video sighted on social media, the ‘Omo ada’ hitmaker was seen shooting a video for a yet-to-released song.

Along the line, he paused and decided to bless the community with some money because he knows he is never going to go broke even after dashing out that huge money.

In the video, the rapper standing in front of the people threw the money into the air forcing the rush and fight for it after it scattered on the floor.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time that the rapper is doing such a thing in town.

Many people have started raising concerns as to why the rapper has all of a sudden become rich with some even claiming that he is involved in internet scam/fraud or is likely to have gone for blood money.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 25, 2020
Accra
light rain
73.4 ° F
73.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
74 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
80 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News