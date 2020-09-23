- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal is really leaving his dream as a rich man from buying any car of his choice to putting up a plush mansion and finally spraying cash for the less priviledgd in the society to tap into his blessing.

Though we don’t know his actual source income since the only thing we know him to be doing is music and nothing else even though he claims to have businesses.

According to a video sighted on social media, the ‘Omo ada’ hitmaker was seen shooting a video for a yet-to-released song.

Along the line, he paused and decided to bless the community with some money because he knows he is never going to go broke even after dashing out that huge money.

In the video, the rapper standing in front of the people threw the money into the air forcing the rush and fight for it after it scattered on the floor.

Watch the video below:

This is not the first time that the rapper is doing such a thing in town.

Many people have started raising concerns as to why the rapper has all of a sudden become rich with some even claiming that he is involved in internet scam/fraud or is likely to have gone for blood money.