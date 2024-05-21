In the twist of time comes new approaches to developments to suit how one lives and gathers their doings, exactly the state of rapper Medikal.

As seen in the latest clip, Medikal goes to the beach to drink and sip hot tea by the sea as he reflects on what is happening in his life and marriage.

Clad in an all-black attire, MDK just at the bank of the sea sipped tea amid enjoying the cool and refreshing breeze from the sea.

It can be said that Mr Frimpong (Medikal) went to the sea to think about the recent brouhaha and broken heart deeply he is now dealing with.

You can see that the rapper is lost in his thoughts and is trying hard to come to terms with reality and possibly take action.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7MDrSOMRtl