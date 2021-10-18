- Advertisement -

AMG rapper Medikal has taken to social media to announce to the world that he is going to buy a private jet.

As it stands now, no Ghanaian celebrity is known to have acquired a private jet unlike their colleagues in Nigeria.

Medikal wants to set the record of being the first Ghanaian celebrity to spoil himself with a private jet.

He tweeted: “I go buy private jet ! ?”

See the screenshot of his post below:

Netizens are aware that Medikal happens to be one of the rich musicians in the country at the moment but can all his money buy him a private jet?

Read some replies below:

@1RealJoeyB: “that’ll make me happy af. bye bye to Delta for me.”

@Osei57595881: “Use that money to invest in ur career .

Where u go fly to with that but if u become big even in Africa,u can then buy it N fly around to play shows”

@JnrLeoKing: “I know ma chairman oo…this tweet 33n?

He fit buy the thing already oo but he say “I go buy”

@cliffalchycay: “Stick to what u know best and pray n make a move don’t follow social media tins ooo bro “

@shmoney_killa: “You can’t do pass ur boss .. waddle sef no talk say he go buy private jet”

Price of a private jet

The smallest but most powerful private jet on the market is the Cirrus Vision Jet, which costs $1.96 million. The Vision Aircraft is the world’s first single-engine private jet, powered by a 1,800lb thrust Williams International FJ33-5A turbofan engine.

A brand-new private airplane can cost anything from $3 million to $90 million. Even while used jets are less expensive, they still cost millions of dollars. On the Gulfstream website, a pre-owned Gulfstream G450 costs approximately $14.75 million.