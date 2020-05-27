- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal after saying he was never going to respond to Eno has now come back and revealed that he is never going to respond to any diss song again.

The rapper made this comment in his interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker in the wake of his beef with female rapper Eno Barony used some words on her including looking like a corpse a comment that angered many.

Also Read: Medikal is not matured for saying I look like a corpse – Eno Barony

This made some social media users bash him for making a useless comment.

It would also be remembered that he also got in an intense beef with Strongman last year which excited fans of rap music in Ghana. But at the end of the beef Strongman was adjudged the winner.

However, he seems to have reached his peak in doing a diss as he told Andy Dosty that he won’t do anymore diss songs any longer.

Also Read: Atopa on the first date is just an interview – Medikal

He said: “if I am dissed by anyone, I wouldn’t reply. I won’t reply a diss song ever again”.

See screenshot below: