type here...
Home Entertainment Medikal vows never to diss anyone again
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Medikal vows never to diss anyone again

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal
Medikal vows never to diss anyone again
- Advertisement -

AMG Medikal after saying he was never going to respond to Eno has now come back and revealed that he is never going to respond to any diss song again. 

The rapper made this comment in his interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM. 

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker in the wake of his beef with female rapper Eno Barony used some words on her including looking like a corpse a comment that angered many. 

Also Read: Medikal is not matured for saying I look like a corpse – Eno Barony

This made some social media users bash him for making a useless comment. 

It would also be remembered that he also got in an intense beef with Strongman last year which excited fans of rap music in Ghana. But at the end of the beef Strongman was adjudged the winner. 

However, he seems to have reached his peak in doing a diss as he told Andy Dosty that he won’t do anymore diss songs any longer.

Also Read: Atopa on the first date is just an interview – Medikal

He said: “if I am dissed by anyone, I wouldn’t reply. I won’t reply a diss song ever again”.

See screenshot below: 

Mdk-screenshot
Mdk-screenshot
Previous articleGoing to church is a waste of time for me – Kennedy Agyapong
Next articleOfankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady – Police

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Ahuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams failure – Report

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has no doubt made a name for herself in the media space since she got into the...
Read more
Entertainment

Patience Nyarko is demon-possessed – Abeiku Santana

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ace broadcaster Abeiku Agrrey Santana has added his voice to the by 'force' beef between singer Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle.
Read more
Entertainment

AY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
New social media sensation AY Poyoo is likely to be hit with a lawsuit by failed assemblyman Hon. Aponkye real name Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Fantana mocks Bullet in new video

Mr. Tabernacle -
Budding songstress Fantana days after she went live on social media ranting at Bullet and Wendy Shay is in with another video.
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Entertainment

I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse – Medikal

Mr. Tabernacle -
AMG Medikal in his latest interview in the wake of his seemingly subsided beef with female rapper Eno Barony has disappointed fans...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
31 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
Entertainment

Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

Qwame Benedict -
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News