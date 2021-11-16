type here...
Entertainment

Medikal warned against Zionfelix after a video of him watching Fella Makafui hit social media

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal warned against Zionfelix
Fella Makafui-Medikal and Zionfelix
AMG rapper Medikal has been warned by netizens to be afraid of Zionfelix following how the latter was eyeing Fella Makafui during their housewarming party last weekend.

Actress Fella Makafui decided to dazzle her guests with her dance talents during the housewarming party.

She took centre stage, but her heavy backside was directly facing Zionfelix, which was unpleasant for her.

Zionfelix wanted to turn away as she shook Medikal’s possessions, he couldn’t take his eyes off so he had no choice but to watch in awe.

Fella made a rear gesture that caused Zionfelix to lick his lips and shake his head slightly.

Watch the video below:

Zionfelix has in recent times made the news for his alleged affair with a different woman.

Check out some comments below:

joyceadusarpong: “Eiii Zion paa, nti ob3tumi asesa ni…. Eiii”

peacewandando: “Please father Abraham has changed?????”

volta_empress_1: “he’s watching paaaa?”

oh_its_me_pills: “aas3 onhw3 buh ))hw3 paa?? nani ky3n computer ?”

Source:Ghpage

