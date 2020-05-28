type here...
Source:GHPAGE
CoupleGoals: Medikal and wife Fella Makafui flaunts their new tattoo on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fella-Medikal-tattoo
Fella Makafui and hubby Medikal are at it again on social media this time flaunting their new lion and a lionne tattoo.

The duo of late has been causing a stir across all social media platforms just to entertain their fans and followers and also to express to everyone, the love that exists between them.

Their love seemingly has transcended to a point where each is ready to do the worst just to keep their love and bond strong.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

 It appears Fella Makafui and Medikal are having a wonderful time together as couples.

Meanwhile, there are rumours fast circulating on social media that Fella Makafui will soon be a mother. Though the couples are yet to come out to either confirm or debunk rumours.

