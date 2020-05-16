- Advertisement -

Weeks after Ghanaian music lovers accused AMG rapper Medikal as the ghostwriter behind Sista Afia’s disses song titled WMT.

It has finally been revealed that the rapper has no hands or contribution in the making of the diss song released weeks ago.

According to Eno Barony in her reply to Sista Afia’s diss song, Medikal is the one who wrote the song an allegation the rapper has denied.

In an interview, Sista Afia has revealed the actual person who wrote the song and surprisingly it isn’t Medikal but rather herself.

In an interview on Okay FM, Sista Afia pointed out that Medikal wasn’t aware she was putting out a rap song.

She showed proof indicating the exact date she wrote the lines on her phone’s notepad.

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia was seen in the video proving that she was the one who wrote the songs herself as she showed the lyrics on her phone dated 2nd May 2020, and time 17:50 GMT.