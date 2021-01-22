- Advertisement -

The ex-girlfriend of AMG rapper Medikal, Deborah Vanessa aka Sister Derby has named the new man in her life after her publicly known relationship with Medikal ended years ago.

Sister Derby who also calls herself the African Mermaid made this disclosure during an interview on Asaase Radio with Naa Ashorkor on her show.

Speaking on her failed relationship, she revealed that she made the outcome of her relationship with Medikal known because she had to let her fans and followers know the truth.

Sister Derby emphatically stated that her song “Kakalika” love was based on her relationship with Medikal and what lead to they breaking up with each other.

When she was questioned as to who she was currently having an affair with and she stated that she was in a relationship with MDK’s father.

Watch the video below:

We can’t confirm for sure if she was joking or she really meant she was dating Medikal’s father.