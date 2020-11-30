Medikal’s La Hustle song is the Gospel- Okyeame Quophi

- Advertisement -

Okyeame Quophi has applauded Medikal for his inspiring lyrics on the La Hustle hit song.

According to the rapper turned media personality, Medikal’s lyrics on the song are in line with the word of God.

Quoting from Proverbs in the Bible, Okyeame Quophi born Daniel Kofi Amoateng stated that the Bible preached hard work and the fact that slack hands become poor.

He explained that in the same light, Medikal’s La Hustle preached hard work and diligence and hence is the word of God.

He commended rapper Medikal for his great lyrics on the song and for inspiring the youth to work with their hands in their pursuit of success.

Meanwhile, Medikal’s La Hustle hit song has topped every chart in the country and has become a social media trend with many people taking part in the La Hustle challenge.

Medikal seems to be having quite a year with his songs La Hustle and Nonsense all getting great numbers.

The reigning Hiplife Hip-hop artist of the Year was recently on holiday in the USA and returned bearing gifts like Santa.

He gifted his wife and godfather, Shatta Wale, two new iPhone 12s as videos of him shopping for shoes and clothes also were seen on his Instagram page.

Upon his return, he also added a brand new all-black Rangerover with a night sky interior to his fleet which got social media talking for days.