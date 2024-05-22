type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMedikal's mother speaks for the first time as her son and Fella...
News

Medikal’s mother speaks for the first time as her son and Fella fight dirty over properties – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal's mother speaks for the first time as his son and Fella fight dirty over properties - Video

Following the back-and-forth fierce banter between Medikal and Fella Makafui, Peace FM’s Akwasi Abokagye claims the musicians’ mother privately called him for an offline conversation.

As alleged by Akwasi Aboagye, Medikal’s mother has urged him to share his two cents on her son’s issue with Fella Makafui.

READ ALSO: Here are the 5 deep secrets Medikal has exposed about Fella Makafui as they fight over $2M mansion

As stated by Akwasi Aboagye on live radio, Medikal’s mother whom she deems a wise and smart woman also encouraged him not to be biased when sharing his opinion on the divorce saga knowing well that she shares a close relationship with him.

The thoughtful mother also begged Akwasi Aboagye to render an unqualified apology to Despite Media for her son’s heavy insults on the company’s CEO and various stakeholders.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui speaks for the first time as Medikal disgraces and exposes all her dirty secrets

Subscribe to watch new videos

Medikal recently slammed UTV presenter MzGee over her decision to ask him about Fella Makafui’s upcoming movie, Resonance, while he was celebrating the successful concert he held at the Indigo O2 Arena.

Medikal rained personal insults not just on MzGee but even on Despite and Fadda Dickson, the ultimate decision-makers at Despite Media.

He came under severe criticism for his disrespect. He later apologized to Despite and Mzgee.

READ ALSO: D-Black finally addresses reports of passing a cigar to Fella Makafui inside the club

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways