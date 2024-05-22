Medikal’s mother speaks for the first time as her son and Fella fight dirty over properties – Video

Following the back-and-forth fierce banter between Medikal and Fella Makafui, Peace FM’s Akwasi Abokagye claims the musicians’ mother privately called him for an offline conversation.

As alleged by Akwasi Aboagye, Medikal’s mother has urged him to share his two cents on her son’s issue with Fella Makafui.

As stated by Akwasi Aboagye on live radio, Medikal’s mother whom she deems a wise and smart woman also encouraged him not to be biased when sharing his opinion on the divorce saga knowing well that she shares a close relationship with him.

The thoughtful mother also begged Akwasi Aboagye to render an unqualified apology to Despite Media for her son’s heavy insults on the company’s CEO and various stakeholders.

Medikal recently slammed UTV presenter MzGee over her decision to ask him about Fella Makafui’s upcoming movie, Resonance, while he was celebrating the successful concert he held at the Indigo O2 Arena.

Medikal rained personal insults not just on MzGee but even on Despite and Fadda Dickson, the ultimate decision-makers at Despite Media.

He came under severe criticism for his disrespect. He later apologized to Despite and Mzgee.

