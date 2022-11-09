type here...
Medikal's Twitter account suspended after impersonating Prez Akufo-Addo
Entertainment

Medikal's Twitter account suspended after impersonating Prez Akufo-Addo

By Albert
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has had his Twitter account suspended moments after using it to impersonate President Akufo-Addo.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker breached the new Twitter policy against impersonation and the running of parody accounts by making tangible changes to his account.

Medikal changed his name to “Mr President” and also used the President’s picture as his official image on the platform.

No sooner was he reported by some folks on Twitter than his account was suspended.

Medikal was used as a scapegoat by the platform especially when they have taken serious steps against impersonation and the misrepresentation of people and brands by others.

Many have been reacting:

Don Sarkcess wrote: If you give Elon Musk chance, he go use you do escape Goat. Medikal committed himself y’all need to free Beno cos he was joking

Headless wrote: If you give Elon Musk chance, he go use you do escape Goat. Medikal committed himself y’all need to free Beno cos he was joking

Kuamsi Mayor wrote: I’m sure as Elon Musk was about to suspend Medikal, someone played the “Mia me dokono Mia me hono” line give Elon Musk, that one go he vex pass

