- Advertisement -

After arriving to an epic welcome in Ghana, Meek Mill is looking to return the love Ghanaians have shown him in a rather unpredicted way.

The American rapper from Philadelphia on Saturday announced his desire to sign an artist from Ghana on his record label Dream Chasers.

This comes barely 24 hours after he put up a stellar performance at the AfroNation concert in Accra Friday night on his first-ever visit to the country.

“I need a artist from Ghana on dream chasers!!!, he tweeted Saturday.

I need a artist from Ghana on dream chasers!!!????????? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2022

The tweet has since garnered over 4,000 comments from tweeps who have recommended their preferred artiste to be selected for the opportunity.

Among the recommendations are rappers including Kwesi Arthur, Manifest Black Sherif, Lyrical Joe and Akron among others.

Who are you going to recommend?