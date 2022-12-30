type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMeek Mill looking to sign a Ghanaian artiste onto Dream Chasers
Entertainment

Meek Mill looking to sign a Ghanaian artiste onto Dream Chasers

By Kweku Derrick
Meek Mill
- Advertisement -

After arriving to an epic welcome in Ghana, Meek Mill is looking to return the love Ghanaians have shown him in a rather unpredicted way.

The American rapper from Philadelphia on Saturday announced his desire to sign an artist from Ghana on his record label Dream Chasers.

This comes barely 24 hours after he put up a stellar performance at the AfroNation concert in Accra Friday night on his first-ever visit to the country.

“I need a artist from Ghana on dream chasers!!!, he tweeted Saturday.

The tweet has since garnered over 4,000 comments from tweeps who have recommended their preferred artiste to be selected for the opportunity.

Among the recommendations are rappers including Kwesi Arthur, Manifest Black Sherif, Lyrical Joe and Akron among others.

Who are you going to recommend?

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 30, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    37 %
    2.2mph
    30 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News