GhPageEntertainmentDNA results show US rapper Meek Mill is partly Ghanaian
Entertainment

DNA results show US rapper Meek Mill is partly Ghanaian

By Albert
Meek Mill reacts after DNA results prove he is partly Ghanaian.

US rapper Meek Mill has undergone a DNA test which has partly declared him as a Ghanaian.

Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Togo are the African regions that according to the results, Meek Mill’s ancestry could be traced to.

Meek Mill

Meanwhile, Meek Mill is only 18 per cent Ghanaian as the results showed. Below is the breakdown of Meek Mill’s supposed ancestry.

Senegal – 5%

Mali – 8%

Congo – 14%

Cameroon – 14%

Nigeria – 18%

Ghana – 18%

Ivory Coast – 18%

Benin – 21%

Togo – 21%.

The DNA results show Meek Mill is most probably a Togolese or Beninese.

Meek Mill was in Ghana for the Afronation concert on 29th December 2022. He had the opportunity to go on a bike parade and also meet the president.

He has since shared his admiration for Ghana and the possibility of buying a crib in the country.

Meanwhile, in reacting to the DNA test, Meek Mill took to Instagram to describe Ghana as his second home.

