American rapper Meek Mill had his phone stolen out of his pocket as he participated in a crazy bike parade in the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra.

The musician – known for his love for motorbikes – touched down in the country on Thursday, 29 December, ahead of his show at the 2022 Afronation Ghana concert.

Prior to the event, he joined dozens of DC bikers to showcase their stunt abilities while he rode on a quad bike with an unidentified light-skinned woman.

Meek Mill took to his Instagram Stories to cry out over his stolen device and begged for it to be returned, writing “They pick pocketed me for my phone SMH… Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!”

Videos widely circulated on social media show Meek Mill in a chaotic convoy of biker fans.

As he made his journey to the event grounds on the night of Friday, the numbers quadrupled as more bikers joined the street parade.

Meek Mill’s post has triggered a conversation on social media with many users expressing varied opinions over the behaviour of some notorious Ghanaians.

Check out some comments sampled below

Asiedu Mens: Them take do Meek Mill

Nana Ansah: He no see anything yet

Fareed: Right now the person dey plan make he go sell am for Circle as iCloud phone. The dealer for Circle go fit give am like 2000ghc for top, he’ll take enjoy the coming NEW YEAR waaa

Twumasi: The way my man pull up like Shatta with plenty motorcycles dier it was bound to happen.

Jeremy: way3 lucky kraa nanka ne chain no 3na killers hia paa

Nate: Lucky it was just a phone lol them people don’t care who you are