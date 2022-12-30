We earlier reported American rapper Meek Mill has had his phone stolen out of his pocket while in Ghana for a concert.

But fresh reports reaching GHPage suggests the Philadelphia rapper has been lucky to retrieve the phone.

This comes after Ghanaian dancehall’s musician Shatta Wale put out a tweet humbly urging whoever stole the phone to return.

Streetz if you know you have meek mills phone pls return am …that’s if it’s true .



You can’t do that to a real hustler ..

by Moro morning Return am ?



Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot ???#1DON — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 30, 2022

It is unclear, how and when the phone went missing but we understand Meek Mill was pick pocketed hours before he graced the stage at the AfroNation concert.

He took to his Instagram Stories to cry out and begged for it to be returned, writing “They pick pocketed me for my phone SMH… Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!”

News emerging suggests he has been reunited with his phone.

On his arrival in Ghana, Meek Mill participated in a bike parade on the streets of Accra with local bikers.

Videos widely circulated on social media show Meek Mill in a chaotic convoy of biker fans who displayed incredible stunt skills.