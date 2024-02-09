Meet Abrafi: Chef Faila flaunt her beautiful daughter who looks just like her – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Executive chef, Failatu Abdul Razak has warmed the hearts of netizens after a video of her playing with her little daughter went pops up on the internet.

The video posted on her TikTok page and shared on Ghpage TV showed the moment when the Chef was with her little daughter in front of a car singing a popular kids song.

Chef Faila’s daughter, Abrafi, who wore a bright smile and led the chorus as she sang with energy and ease making viewers beam with admiration.

Chef Faila rose to fame after she embarked on a ten-day cooking marathon, hoping to break the world record for the longest cooking time set by an individual.

Check out the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6canH4U/