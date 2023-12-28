Meet Afua Asantewaa’s Parents; Mr. Obuobi and Mrs Christiana Obuobi

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum is currently making the waves on the internet following her aims to break the longest singthon on Guinness World Record by an individual.

She has become the most searched Ghanaian on google for the past 5 days and has gotten the whole country talking about her.

In this article, we’ll delve into her family life and talk about her parents as we did for her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Who are Afua Asantewaa’s Parents?

Afua Asantewaa was born to Mr Obuobi and Mrs. Christiana Obuobi who are currently residents of California, United States.

Her father, a 65-year-old businessman born on August 26, 1958, and her mother, a trader also known as Auntie Christy, born on September 9, 1958, have been a significant influence on her life.

Having tied the knot in mid 1970’s, the couple decided to relocate to the United States in pursuit of a new life and better opportunities.

Since then, they have not only found greener pastures but have also enjoyed an improved life while successfully raising three children.

Growing up in Kumasi within a devoted Christian family, Aduonum has experienced unwavering support and guidance from her parents.

She frequently expresses gratitude for their steadfast support, especially during challenging times.

Aduonum consistently shares heartfelt birthday messages for her father and mother, emphasizing the strong bond they share.