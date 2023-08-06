Shecanic: Meet Afua Serwaa Adusei, the only female on historic Wanderlust Trip (Photos)

- Advertisement -

It might elude you but there was a female among the 13 adventurous Ghanaians who are traveling by lane from Accra to London. The young lady named, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, rode with the group to Morocco covering a distance of 5,650km.

Lovely photos of Afua Serwaa, also known as ‘Shecanic’, have emerged online earning her praise and admiration from netizens.

A group of adventurous Ghanaian travellers have embarked on a daring trip from Accra to London by road, covering a distance of 10,000km. The journey which started on July 23, 2023, is expected to end on Sunday, August 7, 2023, when the group arrives at their destination.

The historic trip is already generating attention on social media and mainstream media with BBC interviewing the travellers.

As the guys are getting all the accolades, it turns out one of the travellers is a female. She is a young lady identified as Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei.

Checkout her stunning photos below

Afua Serwaa, who is also known as Shecanic, travelled with the team to Morocco where they were given special treatment because of Abedi Pele. She did a distance of 5,650km. According to Wanderlust Ghana, Shecanic’s purpose for joining the trip was for her to master her art as an auto repair technician.