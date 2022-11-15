type here...
Entertainment

Meet all the 5 handsome sons of Despite

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a renowned Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist who kept a low profile until recently when he started attending functions and other state occasions.

Despite his impressive-staggering wealth, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a very humble, kind and lovely person who doesn’t discriminate between the rich and poor because he welcomes anyone who comes to him.

Not much is known about his private life with regard to the total number of children he has, wives and other personal details but gradually, Ghanaians are getting to know some formerly hidden details about the multi-millionaire.

A new heartwarming set of photos from the lavish graduation party of Kennedy Osei which was held at the Country club to honour the new lawyer of the family shows the clear faces of all 5 handsome sons of Despite.

Before the emergence of this picture on the internet, Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s first son Kennedy Osei and the last one Saahene were already known because of the opulent lifestyle they show on the gram.

Nothing was known about the 3 others because just like their father, they prefer to keep a low profile devoid of drama and whatnot.

From the photos, Kennedy Osei wore a classy white and graphic print shirt paired with matching tailored trousers.

Saahene Osei, who is very active and proud on social media after graduating high school wore a turquoise green polo shirt paired with white jeans and sneakers from his expensive collection.

    Source:Ghpage

