Meet All The Children Of Akua Donkor

By Mzta Churchill
Following her death, rumor mongers have speculated that the flag bearer and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor had no children.

Many, including media personalities, Delay labeled the farmer and politician as barren.

Well, Gh Page has unraveled and unwrapped to discover that Akua Donkor had children.

It is revealed that she had 7 children out of which 3 are dead, leaving 2 boys and 2 girls.

His first child, identified as Mr. Baffour is believed to be over 60 years.

Meanwhile, let’s check them out in the video beneath;

Source:Gh Page

