Meet Anass Hamdan: Faila Abdul Razak’s biggest supporter who has slept since she began her cookathon attempt

Faila Abdul Raman is attempting to break the record and she hopes to be able to cook for 125 hours at the Modern City hotel in Tamale to surpass Alan Fisher’s record.

She has received and still receiving support and love from every Ghanaian but one of such supporters stands out and he’s a young boy who goes by the name Anass Hamdan.

Anass is reported to have been with Faila since the inception of her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon and has planned not to sleep until she makes it to the Guinness World Records.

When asked about his unwavering support, he mentioned being a passionate person who believes in people’s potential. His dream has always been to see a Ghanaian set a world record but little did he know it will happen in his hometown.

Excitingly, Hamdan just got admitted to UDS to study a Diploma in Development Education. He finished Northen School of Business in 2019 and served as the dining hall prefect during his school days.

As at when this article was published, Faila has done 46 hours of non stop cooking and still moving.