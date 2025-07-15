Meet Anita Akakpo, the Generous, Humble, Respectful GCB Capital LTD worker who uses her own money to provide transportation for clients amid verbal insults

There are numerous inspiring stories which motivate the hell out of people when they hear them, and encourage them to be the best versions of themselves, and one of these inspirational stories is that of the customer service representative at GCB Capital Labone, Anita Akakpo.

Anita Akakpo has managed to become a woman of substance, helping clients of GCB Capital LTD, a company that seeks to put smiles on the faces of the customers of collapsed banks by paying the monies they invested.

Within an unspecified space of time, Anita has become the apple of many customers’ eyes as they trumpet the generosity, respect, and love of the young woman.

Sharing their encounter with Anita, a customer said that “I recently had the opportunity to observe Anita, a customer service representative at GCB Capital in Labone, and I was deeply impressed”.

The customer went on to disclose that despite how difficult some customers may be, Anita manages to treat them with respect and kindness.

“Despite dealing with clients who are understandably frustrated with collapsed banks, she remains calm and composed under intense pressure and even verbal insults”, the customer said.

Apart from attending to the clients with respect, the client stated that “What’s remarkable is her kindness and generosity – she goes above and beyond to help, even providing transportation for some elderly clients who are struggling”.

The customer believes that “Her dedication to her work and commitment to customer satisfaction are truly inspiring. I’m particularly touched by her professionalism and humility. I believe Anita’s exceptional service deserves recognition. Her selflessness and hard work are a testament to her character, and I’m sure her story would inspire many others”.