type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMeet Black Sherif's first love who died at just 17 years old
Entertainment

Meet Black Sherif’s first love who died at just 17 years old

By Armani Brooklyn
Meet Black Sherif's first love who died at just 17 years old
- Advertisement -

Black Sherif has taken the global stage with his debut album The Villain I Never Was, which is out today via RBA / EMPIRE.

The album,  The Villain I Never Was discusses Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations.

One of the songs on the 14-track album which has gained massive attention on the internet is “Oh Paradise”.

READ ALSO: Black Sherif explains the inspiration and the meaning behind the ‘Soja’ song

The song talks about his first love Clementina Konadu who died when she was just 17 years old in 2017 when they were both in SHS at Kumasi Academy.

Reports on the internet have it that Clementina died from cerebral spinal meningitis.

The singer had dreams of living his entire life with the late Clementina Konadu nicknamed Akua Thug Life but unfortunately, death shattered his dreams along the line.

I personally suspect that Black Sherif intentionally wrote and sang the whole ‘Oh Paradise” in Twi because that’s the best language to express himself on how he feels about his first love’s death to date.

Citing the lyrics of the song, Black Sherif wanted to share the spotlight and his wins with Clementina because she believed in him when he had nothing.

READ ALSO: Black Sherif’s ‘soja’ track records over 500,000 streams on Audiomack

The reviews about Black Sherif’s debut album are amazing and hopefully, he will bag many nominations and wards with this masterpiece.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 6, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News